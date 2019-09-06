Video: Henrique Avancini on Growing Up, Winning XC Marathon Worlds, & Being Big in Brasil

Sep 5, 2019
by Sarah Moore  


World Cup XC podium regular and 2018 UCI MTB Marathon World Champion Henrique Avancini talks about his inspiring rise to the top and his future goals including representing Brazil at Tokyo 2020.

Posted In:
Interviews Videos Henrique Avancini World Cup XC XC Racing


