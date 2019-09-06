Pinkbike.com
Video: Henrique Avancini on Growing Up, Winning XC Marathon Worlds, & Being Big in Brasil
Sep 5, 2019
by
Sarah Moore
World Cup XC podium regular and 2018 UCI MTB Marathon World Champion Henrique Avancini talks about his inspiring rise to the top and his future goals including representing Brazil at Tokyo 2020.
Interviews
Videos
Henrique Avancini
World Cup XC
XC Racing
