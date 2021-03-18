Video: Henry Fitzgerald, Matt Macduff, Haley Smith & More in 'No Other Way'

Mar 18, 2021
by Norco Bicycles  


Since we opened our doors in 1964, the mountains of British Columbia right here in Norco’s backyard have inspired everything we do.

These iconic mountains, the uncompromising attention to detail we put into everything we do, and the sense of freedom we share with every rider out there living life on two wheels…

This is us.

When we discover a new trail that we love, or we see an opportunity to make a ride better, we challenge ourselves to figure out how to improve what we do. Sometimes, we even invent a whole new way to do it.

There’s No Other Way.


Photo by Robin O Neill

Photo by Zack Rampen

Photo by Bruno Long

Photo by Kevin Light

Photo by Ben Schleith

Photo by Margus Riga


Photo by Bryn Atkinson

Photo by Bruno Long


Directed By: Andre Nutini and Zach Rampen
Cinematography: Andre Nutini, Liam Mullany, Harrison Mendel
Edit: Zach Rampen
Production: Absolute Cinema
Colourist: Sam Gilling
Sound Design: Keith White Audio
Composer: Martin Dirkov
Photography: Robin O'Neill, Bruno Long, Zach Rampen, Kevin Light,
Bryn Atkinson, Tom Richards, Margus Riga, Ben Schleith

9 Comments

  • 16 3
 Norco with the banger vids lately god damn!
  • 4 0
 I'd say they're more baller than banger.
  • 8 0
 Dang all the proto shots of the Range. I smell something cooking and it smells good
  • 9 2
 How am I supposed to work today ?????
  • 6 0
 atatatatatatatataatatata
  • 7 0
 Pretty disappointed that the #nootherway wasn't the new Range announcement
  • 6 0
 Norco range is becoming grim donut part 2 on the Internet forums
  • 2 0
 So was that the teaser?
  • 1 0
 Probably the AL Range proto they showed off in much of the second half?

Personally hoping this means they offer a production AL version as well.

