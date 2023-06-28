Watch
Learn
Velo
BikeReg
Gaia GPS
Trailforks
Outside+
Pinkbike.com
Log in
Register
New User
News
Originals
Podcast
Reviews
Events
First Looks
Friday Fails
PB Racing
Tech
BuySell
Community
Forums
Community Blogs
Photos
Videos
Travel
Places
Trailforks
Overview
Bike Shops
Bike Clubs
Bike Guides
Shuttle Services
Trail Associations
Shop
More
Travel
Forums
Blogs
Photos
Videos
Directory
Trailforks
Video: Henry Quinney & Christina Chappetta Share Their Favorite Warm-Up Lap at Whistler Bike Park
Jun 28, 2023
by
Christina Chappetta
Follow
Following
Share
Tweet
You must login to Pinkbike.
Don't have an account?
Sign up
Join Pinkbike
Login
Add to Favorites
6 Comments
Keeping things fun and simple, Henry Quinney and Christina Chappetta set out to warm up on some tame blue runs at Whistler Bike Park. But don't be fooled, these trails are anything but boring.
Link to the lap here in case you want to check it out for yourself.
Posted In:
Videos
Riding Videos
Christina Chappetta
Share
Tweet
Add to Favorites
Report
Must Read This Week
[UPDATED] Final Results & Overall Standings from the Val Di Fassa Enduro World Cup 2023
65841 views
First Look: 2024 Commencal Meta V5
57961 views
First Ride: Ibis HD6 - Mixed Wheels & More Travel
48608 views
Eurobike 2023: Exciting Products from European Manufacturers - Part 1
45610 views
Review: 2023 Yeti SB135
45581 views
Eurobike 2023: Exciting Products from European Manufacturers - Part 3
43126 views
Video: Actual Weights of Pro Enduro Bikes with Ed Masters
39941 views
Brian's Day 1 Randoms - Eurobike 2023
33819 views
6 Comments
Score
Time
3
0
mtbthe603
(55 mins ago)
Wait, I thought A Line was the only trail at Whistler? Am I doing it wrong?
[Reply]
1
0
ybsurf
(48 mins ago)
Also dirt merchant and that's pretty much it.
[Reply]
1
0
wolftwenty1
(1 hours ago)
Great lap. Personally I do: DM straightaway - pull off to EasyD right before Pro line - Easy D to Del Boca - Lower A-Line - Hornet
[Reply]
1
0
redrook
(40 mins ago)
Other than what Christina and Henry did (which is what I would do for a warm up) I might start with Angry Pirate.
[Reply]
1
0
m3hl
(24 mins ago)
Been many years but my warmup was always crank it up to heart of darkness. Love those trails.
[Reply]
1
0
rrolly
(2 mins ago)
Crank it up is such a fun trail. Flow for days.
[Reply]
Post a Comment
Login
or
Sign Up
About Us
Contacts
FAQ
Terms of Use
Privacy Policy
Sign Up!
Sitemap
Advertise
Advertising
Cool Features
Submit a Story
Friend Finder
Users Online
Product
Photos
Videos
Manage Cookie Preferences
RSS
Pinkbike RSS
Pinkbike Twitter
Pinkbike Facebook
Pinkbike Youtube
Copyright © 2000 - 2023. Pinkbike.com. All rights reserved.
dv42 0.024676
Mobile Version of Website
6 Comments