Video: Henry Quinney & Christina Chappetta Share Their Favorite Warm-Up Lap at Whistler Bike Park

Jun 28, 2023
by Christina Chappetta  

Keeping things fun and simple, Henry Quinney and Christina Chappetta set out to warm up on some tame blue runs at Whistler Bike Park. But don't be fooled, these trails are anything but boring.

Link to the lap here in case you want to check it out for yourself.



Posted In:
Videos Riding Videos Christina Chappetta


Report
Must Read This Week
[UPDATED] Final Results & Overall Standings from the Val Di Fassa Enduro World Cup 2023
65841 views
First Look: 2024 Commencal Meta V5
57961 views
First Ride: Ibis HD6 - Mixed Wheels & More Travel
48608 views
Eurobike 2023: Exciting Products from European Manufacturers - Part 1
45610 views
Review: 2023 Yeti SB135
45581 views
Eurobike 2023: Exciting Products from European Manufacturers - Part 3
43126 views
Video: Actual Weights of Pro Enduro Bikes with Ed Masters
39941 views
Brian's Day 1 Randoms - Eurobike 2023
33819 views

6 Comments

  • 3 0
 Wait, I thought A Line was the only trail at Whistler? Am I doing it wrong?
  • 1 0
 Also dirt merchant and that's pretty much it.
  • 1 0
 Great lap. Personally I do: DM straightaway - pull off to EasyD right before Pro line - Easy D to Del Boca - Lower A-Line - Hornet
  • 1 0
 Other than what Christina and Henry did (which is what I would do for a warm up) I might start with Angry Pirate.
  • 1 0
 Been many years but my warmup was always crank it up to heart of darkness. Love those trails.
  • 1 0
 Crank it up is such a fun trail. Flow for days.





Copyright © 2000 - 2023. Pinkbike.com. All rights reserved.
dv42 0.024676
Mobile Version of Website