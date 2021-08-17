Pinkbike.com
Video: High Energy & Style with Dakota Ray Chapman at Montana's New Legacy Bike Park
Aug 17, 2021
Esker Cycles
CONTINUUM
EskerCycles
Take a ride at Legacy Bike Park where Dakota Ray Chapman matches high energy riding and style with some of the newest downhill bike trails in Montana.
Zane Clampett
Dakota Chapman
Legacy Bike Park
Esker Cycles
Videos
Riding Videos
Esker
Twenty6ers4life
(49 mins ago)
Cool vid, but the music track blows.
1
0
yakimonti
(49 mins ago)
Looks like a great place. Wild to see the army of riders Brandon Semenuk has inspired to ride like him-no one does it like Brandon, but cheers for trying everyone-myself included.
1
0
GarethAA
(42 mins ago)
Fun edit, nice work! Quick question. How are guys throwing barspins on enduro/trail bikes?
1
0
robito
(42 mins ago)
Someone's super happy to have their new bike park. As you should be... Enjoy, it looks nice.
1
0
MikeyMT
(32 mins ago)
Legacy is sick spot. Check it out if you haven’t.
1
0
Dmaxwell
(55 mins ago)
Dam the boy can move.
