Video: High Energy & Style with Dakota Ray Chapman at Montana's New Legacy Bike Park

Aug 17, 2021
by Esker Cycles  
CONTINUUM

by EskerCycles
Views: 284    Faves: 1    Comments: 0


Take a ride at Legacy Bike Park where Dakota Ray Chapman matches high energy riding and style with some of the newest downhill bike trails in Montana.

Video: Zane Clampett
Riding: Dakota Chapman
Location: Legacy Bike Park
Mentions: Esker Cycles

Posted In:
Videos Riding Videos Esker


6 Comments

  • 4 0
 Cool vid, but the music track blows.
  • 1 0
 Looks like a great place. Wild to see the army of riders Brandon Semenuk has inspired to ride like him-no one does it like Brandon, but cheers for trying everyone-myself included.
  • 1 0
 Fun edit, nice work! Quick question. How are guys throwing barspins on enduro/trail bikes?
  • 1 0
 Someone's super happy to have their new bike park. As you should be... Enjoy, it looks nice.
  • 1 0
 Legacy is sick spot. Check it out if you haven’t.
  • 1 0
 Dam the boy can move.

