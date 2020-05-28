Video: High Post Ripping & Pushing the Boundaries of XC in Port Moody, BC

As Lief Rodgers was about to embark on his first season with the Giant Canada Off-Road Team after a long off-season of preparation, the world around us suddenly changed. While travelling to California to compete in his first-ever Junior UCI XCO race, just inches from the start line, the race was cancelled and the world went on lockdown amid the Covid-19 pandemic.Lief rushed home to Port Moody, BC and began to refocus his training and skillset locally to be ready for the “new season” ahead. He begins to push the boundaries of what an XCO rider is supposed to do. Attacking the climbs like a seasoned World Tour Rider, the descents like a World Cup downhiller and the jumps like an X-Games finalist. This is the new generation of XC Racer. This is how we do XC in BC.Bike: Giant Anthem Advanced Pro 29Partners:Giant Bicycles CanadaRace FaceFoxEaston Cycling100%Orange Sport SupplyHLC BikeJ Norris ConstructionLocation: Port Moody, BCVideographer: Filip FunkDirector: Jacob RodgersMusic: Gimme Shelter - Rolling Stones, Tame Impala - Elephant