Video: High Post Ripping & Pushing the Boundaries of XC in Port Moody, BC

May 28, 2020
by Giant Bicycle  
Lief Rodgers - Progress without Podiums

by GiantBicycle
As Lief Rodgers was about to embark on his first season with the Giant Canada Off-Road Team after a long off-season of preparation, the world around us suddenly changed. While travelling to California to compete in his first-ever Junior UCI XCO race, just inches from the start line, the race was cancelled and the world went on lockdown amid the Covid-19 pandemic.

Lief rushed home to Port Moody, BC and began to refocus his training and skillset locally to be ready for the “new season” ahead. He begins to push the boundaries of what an XCO rider is supposed to do. Attacking the climbs like a seasoned World Tour Rider, the descents like a World Cup downhiller and the jumps like an X-Games finalist. This is the new generation of XC Racer. This is how we do XC in BC.


Bike: Giant Anthem Advanced Pro 29

Partners:
Giant Bicycles Canada
Race Face
Fox
Easton Cycling
100%
Orange Sport Supply
HLC Bike
J Norris Construction

Location: Port Moody, BC
Videographer: Filip Funk
Director: Jacob Rodgers

Music: Gimme Shelter - Rolling Stones, Tame Impala - Elephant

5 Comments

  • 3 0
 Straight shredding! Looks like there's a dropper post though, not exactly "High Post Ripping".
  • 1 0
 This guy is going places! Can't wait to see what he does once races start back up. Great trails too.
  • 2 0
 The BC XC standard
  • 1 0
 Is it just me or does that bike look way bigger than she is ?
  • 1 0
 This is rad!

