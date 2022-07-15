Video: High Speed Gaps - Up to Speed with Ben Cathro

Jul 15, 2022
by Pinkbike Originals  

We bring you all the latest news and a healthy dose of raw footage from the world cup on the all new Andorra WC Downhill track.

Produced by Sleeper Collective Ltd

Posted In:
Racing and Events Videos Pinkbike Originals Up To Speed Ben Cathro DH Racing Vallnord World Cup Dh 2022 World Cup DH


Must Read This Week
[Updated with Overall] Final Results from the Lenzerheide DH World Cup 2022
127218 views
Qualifying Results from the Lenzerheide DH World Cup 2022
84891 views
Review: Trek's 2023 Fuel EX-e Is Light & Nearly Completely Silent
74553 views
Nino Schurter Receives Penalty Fine at the Lenzerheide XC World Cup 2022
72458 views
Riders Respond to Crash at the Lenzerheide XC World Cup 2022
64052 views
Nicolai First to Reveal a Production-Ready Bike With Lal Bikes' Supre Drivetrain
54445 views
Shimano's New XT Di2 Drivetrain Can Shift Automatically & While Coasting, But Only For eBikes
50956 views
[Updated with Overall] Final Results from the Lenzerheide XC World Cup 2022
41359 views

1 Comment

  • 7 0
 This coverage is A+! So well-rounded. Interviews, speed shots with natural tire and trail noise, overall big picture story. Cathro is a great host as well. Just superb, kudos to the team.





Copyright © 2000 - 2022. Pinkbike.com. All rights reserved.
dv65 0.008837
Mobile Version of Website