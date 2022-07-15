Watch
Video: High Speed Gaps - Up to Speed with Ben Cathro
Jul 15, 2022
by
Pinkbike Originals
We bring you all the latest news and a healthy dose of raw footage from the world cup on the all new Andorra WC Downhill track.
Produced by Sleeper Collective Ltd
Posted In:
Racing and Events
Videos
Pinkbike Originals
Up To Speed
Ben Cathro
DH Racing
Vallnord World Cup Dh 2022
World Cup DH
1 Comment
Score
Time
7
0
thepwnstar39
(47 mins ago)
This coverage is A+! So well-rounded. Interviews, speed shots with natural tire and trail noise, overall big picture story. Cathro is a great host as well. Just superb, kudos to the team.
[Reply]
