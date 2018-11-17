VIDEOS

Video: High Speed Riding on Kamloops' Steep Chutes & Big Jumps

Nov 17, 2018
by Live to Play Sports  

Serve dinner on that table Bike 2019 Norco Range Wheels Spank 350 Vibrocore Pedals Spank Spike Helmet IXS Xult
JAKOB
HARTMAN
LTP SPORTS / FIVE TEN / IXS SPORTS / SPANK / NORCO BIKES


Jakob Hartman- Welcome to the Team

by LTP-Sports
Views: 78    Faves: 0    Comments: 0



Live to Play Sports is proud to welcome Jakob Hartman from Kamloops, BC to our grassroots team!

Jakob has been chucking himself off the sides of mountains on two wheels for the majority of his life. Born in Slovenia, Jakob's parents were both mountain bike guides who encouraged his passion for riding, and his experience shows. His comfort on the bike translates into an effortless style; his bike-handling skills are at the point where the bike is very much an extension of himself.


Bike by Norco Flanel by IXS Hair by sheer unadulterated fear.

Whips. Bike 2019 Norco Range Wheels Spank 350 Vibrocore Helmet IXS Xult
Jakob Hartman




The BC freeriding scene is famous around the world, and the siren call of the steep chutes, big jumps, and high-speed lines of the Okanagan drew Jakob in. Two years ago he made the dream a reality and moved to Kamloops, establishing himself in a freeride scene full of talented riders.


Chutes

Hiding from the camera
Jakob s wheels don t spend much time on the ground.


Jakob is heavily involved in the Kamloops cycling community, turning wrenches at his local shop Cyclelogic, while working on the trails and driving a shuttle van for the Kamloops Bike Ranch. He's always happy to share a jump session or trail ride with any one of the number of riders who call the Bike Ranch or nearby Harper Mountain their home turf.


Freeride is Srs bzns

...and flips Bike 2019 Norco Range Wheels Spank 350 Vibrocore Helmet IXS Xult


Jakob is riding a Norco Range C7.1, kitted out with custom gear from Spank bikes, like a set of Vibrocore wheels, Spike Vibrocore Bars and Spike pedals. An IXS Xult helmet and Carve Evo+ kneepads keep him safe, and a pair of Five Ten Freeriders keep his feet on his pedals.


2019 Norco Range - Kamloops build.



If you see Jakob at the Bike Ranch, or at any one of the many BC freeride events this coming season, be sure to say hi, and have him show you around the trails!

