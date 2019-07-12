Pinkbike.com
Video: High Speeds and Big Air in Cathrovision Day 1 at the Les Gets World Cup
Jul 12, 2019
by
James Smurthwaite
Check out all the action from Day 1 as Ben takes a hike down the Les Gets course ending at the huge sender.
Posted In:
Videos
Cathrovision
Ben Cathro
Les Gets World Cup Dh 2019
World Cup DH
7 Comments
Score
Time
+ 5
sewer-rat
(32 mins ago)
Dude at 4:33, really?? Give our Abbie Sloan a chance FFS
[Reply]
+ 1
glasvagas
(25 mins ago)
So what's the craic? He can film as much as he wants now? I may have missed some chat.
[Reply]
+ 1
dingus
(17 mins ago)
Yeah, there was some misunderstanding at the start of the season so Red Bull spoke to him and cleared things up.
[Reply]
+ 1
bretttippie
Plus
(12 mins ago)
Hucking awesome! Like being kids again with a ramp and some bricks! ha ha
[Reply]
+ 1
Tamasz
(15 mins ago)
Is that last jump the one which took out Rachel?
[Reply]
+ 0
rrsport
(31 mins ago)
@muyguapa
still think you don’t need dh bikes??
[Reply]
+ 2
dingus
(16 mins ago)
Tbf the guy on the Giant Reign was clearing the step down better than a lot of those on DH rigs.
[Reply]
