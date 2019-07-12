Video: High Speeds and Big Air in Cathrovision Day 1 at the Les Gets World Cup

Jul 12, 2019
by James Smurthwaite  

Check out all the action from Day 1 as Ben takes a hike down the Les Gets course ending at the huge sender.

Posted In:
Videos Cathrovision Ben Cathro Les Gets World Cup Dh 2019 World Cup DH


Must Read This Week
Final Results - Vallnord DH World Cup 2019
100163 views
First Ride: The 2020 Demo 29 - Specialized's New Aluminum DH Race Machine
84476 views
Results: Qualifying - Vallnord World Cup DH 2019
64667 views
Final Results: EWS Les Orres 2019
59252 views
Tech Randoms: Les Gets World Cup DH 2019
53039 views
First Ride: The 2020 Scott Gambler DH Bike is Light & Ultra-Adjustable
50964 views
100% Introduces New Half-Shell & Lightweight Full-Face Helmets
48322 views
Review: Rocky Mountain Altitude Alloy 30
46921 views

7 Comments

  • + 5
 Dude at 4:33, really?? Give our Abbie Sloan a chance FFS
  • + 1
 So what's the craic? He can film as much as he wants now? I may have missed some chat.
  • + 1
 Yeah, there was some misunderstanding at the start of the season so Red Bull spoke to him and cleared things up.
  • + 1
 Hucking awesome! Like being kids again with a ramp and some bricks! ha ha
  • + 1
 Is that last jump the one which took out Rachel?
  • + 0
 @muyguapa still think you don’t need dh bikes??
  • + 2
 Tbf the guy on the Giant Reign was clearing the step down better than a lot of those on DH rigs.

Post a Comment



Copyright © 2000 - 2019. Pinkbike.com. All rights reserved.
dv56 0.023129
Mobile Version of Website