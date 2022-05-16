Video: High Speeds, Big Comebacks & Sprint Finishes in the Nove Mesto XC Highlights

May 16, 2022
by Ed Spratt  

bigquotesIt's all about speed when it comes to short track Cross-Country World Cup racing. Being one of the fastest tracks of the entire season, Nove Mesto in Czech Republic delivered a lightning-fast Friday afternoon showdown, that's definitely worth a rewatch!Red Bull Bike



bigquotesThe iconic Czech venue of Nové Město is a race that everyone in the Mercedes-Benz UCI Cross-country Mountain Bike World Cup field looks forward to, and, as ever, racing at the venue lived up to everyone's expectations.Red Bull Bike



Posted In:
Racing and Events Videos Nove Mesto Xc World Cup 2022 World Cup XC XC Racing


