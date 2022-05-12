Video: High Stress Rider Meetings & Difficult Contest Conditions in Emil Johansson’s 'Phoenix'

Last November Emil was a part of the behind-the-scenes series, Raising the Bar, filmed alongside Erik Fedko as they travelled to the 2021 Crankworx series events. Now in “Phoenix”, Emil brings us even deeper behind scenes look at Crankworx Rotorua. With a classical black & white style, Phoenix features high stress rider meetings, local star Matt Begg winning the Whip Off, and the final runs of the slopestyle event.
Emil Johansson:
|It was the same for all of us as the wind was pretty constant throughout the afternoon, however, I feel bad for the people watching as I want to show our sport in the best way possible. It’s great to show there is progression happening. That day, the wind did not allow us to do that as much as wanted. Probably the most extreme conditions I’ve ever been through for a Crankworx event.—Emil Johansson
Instagram: www.instagram.com/johanssoemil/
YouTube: www.youtube.com/channel/
Website: www.emilmtb.com
