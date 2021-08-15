Pinkbike.com
Video: Highlights & Interviews from Qualifying at the Maribor DH World Cup 2021
Aug 15, 2021
by
Ed Spratt
Lauren, Tracey and Eliot talk us through the Maribor qualifications.
—
Red Bull Bike
Posted In:
Racing and Events
Videos
Red Bull
Eliot Jackson
Tracey Hannah
DH Racing
Maribor World Cup Dh 2021
World Cup DH
2 Comments
Score
Time
1
0
Feideaux
(6 mins ago)
Great preview. This has me pumped!
[Reply]
1
0
TARTARA
(12 mins ago)
Excellent !
[Reply]
