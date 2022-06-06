Watch
Video: Trackside at the EWS Tweed Valley 2022 with Tom Bradshaw & Christina Chappetta
Jun 6, 2022
Pinkbike Originals
Super tight racing meant for an exciting race for the first EWS round of 2022 here in the Tweed Valley, Scotland, but who came out on top? Tom Bradshaw and Christina Chappetta were trackside to follow all the action.
Racing and Events
Videos
Pinkbike Originals
Christina Chappetta
Tom Bradshaw
Enduro Racing
Enduro World Series
EWS Tweed Valley 2022
swellhunter
(19 mins ago)
Good work Tom and Christina. I like how you showed clips from the same section(s) of the course but maybe just up that a little bit to a few "key sections" and get some clips then splice in the top 5 or 10 riders through those sections with some analysis.
Otherwise I liked the format and the entire edit.
browner
(22 mins ago)
some super cringe moments
Braapp
(4 mins ago)
Did Ella Conolly just win the actual womens EWS race AND the Pinkbike fantasy league round?
Otherwise I liked the format and the entire edit.