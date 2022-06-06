Video: Trackside at the EWS Tweed Valley 2022 with Tom Bradshaw & Christina Chappetta

Jun 6, 2022
by Pinkbike Originals  


Super tight racing meant for an exciting race for the first EWS round of 2022 here in the Tweed Valley, Scotland, but who came out on top? Tom Bradshaw and Christina Chappetta were trackside to follow all the action.




3 Comments

  • 1 2
 Good work Tom and Christina. I like how you showed clips from the same section(s) of the course but maybe just up that a little bit to a few "key sections" and get some clips then splice in the top 5 or 10 riders through those sections with some analysis.

Otherwise I liked the format and the entire edit.
  • 2 0
 some super cringe moments
  • 1 0
 Did Ella Conolly just win the actual womens EWS race AND the Pinkbike fantasy league round? Big Grin





