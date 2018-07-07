Pinkbike.com
VIDEOS
Video: Highlights & Winning Runs - Val di Sole DH World Cup 2018
Jul 7, 2018
by
Pinkbike Staff
Women's Elite Highlights
Women's Elite Winning runs
Men's Elite Highlights
Men's Elite Winning runs
Watch the 2nd Place run here. It's not embeddable, for some reason.
Previously:
Full Replay
Final Results
Video: Inside The Tape
Qualifying Results
Qualifying Photo Epic
Aaron Gwin Injured
Myriam Nicole Injured
Practice Photo Report
Video: Practice & First Impressions
Video: Brendan Fairclough POV Practice
Video: WynTV Track Walk
Bike Check: Bernard Kerr's Pivot Phoenix
Bike Check: Loris & Luca's Santa Cruz V10 29ers
The 14 Bikes That Have Won In Val di Sole
Score
Time
+ 2
LukeDKlassen
(23 mins ago)
Alright, so pierron FLEW! That was crazy....
[Reply]
+ 1
MrMentallo
(16 mins ago)
It says all videos are no longer available.....
[Reply]
+ 1
brianpark
Mod
Plus
(10 mins ago)
Works for me. Anyone else having issues?
[Reply]
