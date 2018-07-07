VIDEOS

Video: Highlights & Winning Runs - Val di Sole DH World Cup 2018

Jul 7, 2018
by Pinkbike Staff  
Women's Elite Highlights


Women's Elite Winning runs





Men's Elite Highlights


Men's Elite Winning runs


Watch the 2nd Place run here. It's not embeddable, for some reason.


Previously:
Full Replay
Final Results
Video: Inside The Tape
Qualifying Results
Qualifying Photo Epic
Aaron Gwin Injured
Myriam Nicole Injured
Practice Photo Report
Video: Practice & First Impressions
Video: Brendan Fairclough POV Practice
Video: WynTV Track Walk
Bike Check: Bernard Kerr's Pivot Phoenix
Bike Check: Loris & Luca's Santa Cruz V10 29ers
The 14 Bikes That Have Won In Val di Sole


Mentions: @redbullbike


3 Comments

  • + 2
 Alright, so pierron FLEW! That was crazy....
  • + 1
 It says all videos are no longer available.....
  • + 1
 Works for me. Anyone else having issues?

