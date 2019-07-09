Video: Technical & Slippery on Vancouver Island on Days 1 & 2 - BC Bike Race 2019

Jul 9, 2019
by BC Bike Race  
Day 1 - Cowichan Valley
Day 1 Recap

by BCBR
Views: 229    Faves: 0    Comments: 0


Day 2 Cumberland
Day 2 Recap

by BCBR
Views: 227    Faves: 0    Comments: 0


Cumulative Results

Open Mens


Open Womens


View the cumulative results

Regions in Article
Duncan, Cumberland

Posted In:
Videos Racing and Events BC Bike Race BC Bike Race 2019


1 Comment

  • + 1
 Some true legends up there, proving you can keep doing great for so long. Forgive me for not recognizing all names on that list, but Katerina Nash (sorry for not being able to get the typesetting right) and Geoff Kabush stand out to me as some true heroes of the sport. This event looks like so much fun!

