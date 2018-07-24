Pinkbike.com
Video: Big White Invitational 2018 Highlights
Jul 24, 2018
by
bikebigwhite
To view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading to a web browser that
supports HTML5 video
Big White Invitational 2018
by
bikebigwhite
Film Credit: Harrison Mendel, Nic Genovese, Aaron Larock, Andre Nutini, Nick Nault, Seger Nelson.
Check out more coverage and results from the Bronze and Gold events
here
.
3 Comments
Score
Time
+ 1
inverted180
(1 hours ago)
How is this shiz possible? and those slams.... some of these guys must be indestructible!
[Reply]
+ 1
lalientoxc
(2 mins ago)
Hey Nicholai let some other guys win brother.. you cool n everything but I like to see other people winning as well
[Reply]
+ 1
steezer
(46 mins ago)
Are you sure this is a Gold Event... more like Diamond!
[Reply]
3 Comments
Post a Comment