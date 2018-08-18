Pinkbike.com
Video Highlights: Dual Slalom - Crankworx Whistler 2018
Aug 18, 2018
by
Pinkbike Originals
There were some upsets in this one! Enjoy our highlights video from the 100% Dual Slalom racing at Crankworx Whistler.
MENTIONS:
2 Comments
+ 1
vandall
(21 mins ago)
Kyle, bro... totally stoked for you. Is that how you score the hot chicks with that Fast as f*ck t-shirt? Looks like it paid off.
[Reply]
+ 1
preach
(1 hours ago)
Beecroft needs a name change to “beastcroft” because she freakin handled that DH sled on the course.
[Reply]
