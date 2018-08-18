VIDEOS

Video Highlights: Dual Slalom - Crankworx Whistler 2018

Aug 18, 2018
by Pinkbike Originals  

There were some upsets in this one! Enjoy our highlights video from the 100% Dual Slalom racing at Crankworx Whistler.


MENTIONS: @pinkbikeoriginals / @officialcrankworx


2 Comments

  • + 1
 Kyle, bro... totally stoked for you. Is that how you score the hot chicks with that Fast as f*ck t-shirt? Looks like it paid off.
  • + 1
 Beecroft needs a name change to “beastcroft” because she freakin handled that DH sled on the course.

