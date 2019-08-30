Pinkbike.com
Video Highlights: eMTB, Team Relay & Juniors - Mont-Sainte-Anne World Champs 2019
Aug 30, 2019
by
Sarah Moore
e-MTB Highlights
XC Team Relay
Junior Women
Junior Men
Posted In:
eMTB
Racing and Events
Videos
Mont Sainte Anne Xc World Champs 2019
World Championships 2019
XC Racing
6 Comments
1
0
Augustus-G
(40 mins ago)
I'm disappointed in the coverage this year. I really enjoyed watching the Team Relay last year.
2:23 worth of highlights is a sad excuse for coverage. They even covered both of the U23 XCO races en totum last year.
Maybe they'll come out after the event is over but I'm afraid that's little more than wishful thinking.
[Reply]
2
5
BobbyHillbomb
(53 mins ago)
eMTB race? That's so lame. You should see my dad's pMTB powered by propane: I went so fast in the dales, I coulda swore I heard a sonic boomhauer, but lucky be told, I just sharted my cotton pants and I have the bill to prove it.
[Reply]
Below threshold threads are hidden
2
11
likeittacky
(1 hours ago)
Pathetic!
[Reply]
6
0
Ron-C
(1 hours ago)
Now, that's no way to speak about junior riders.
[Reply]
1
2
BobbyHillbomb
(49 mins ago)
My ol' man always told me size don't matter, so look up, champ, because at least you won't see it as much.
[Reply]
1
0
Augustus-G
(38 mins ago)
I think he may be talking about the coverage, or lack there of, not the races themselves. ???
[Reply]
