Video: Highlights from Ard Rock's Ard Moors Enduro 2021

Last weekend saw the annual Ard Moors event take place on the edge of the stunning North York Moors National Park. The multi stage enduro sees riders tackle long timed stages and make their way up and down the steep-sided escarpments above the Cleveland Plain as part of a long loop in the countryside.
Riders tackled six stages, hitting up a mixture of loam and berm tracks mixed up with rocky natural trails on heather-clad moorland. Many racers claim Ard Moors offers some of the best enduro race tracks in the UK with continuously steep and fast sections on many stages.
Stage One here sees riders plummet steeply down the side of the moors through a rocky quarry and into flat out singletrack littered with jumps and berms.
Many of the stages have 250m of pure downhill. Stage six threads through down rocky terrain before hitting up repeated bucket turns in ferns and ending on a super-fast final section.
When the dust settled, the fastest riders on the day after almost twenty minutes of timed racing were Marc Beaumont (Evil Bicycles) and Monika Mixova (Stif/Santa Cruz).
Jumps and features spice up the natural terrain throughout.
Late September treated the racers to mostly warm sunshine.
Stif racer Toni Fryer on her way to the victory in the Female U30 Enduro category.
Alongside super cool metal trophies for all category winners, the fastest male and female on the day each won a set of full carbon Reserve wheels - not bad for a day's work.
Slugger Beaumont looking relaxed on the long liaison to Stage Two before sticking a ggod chunk of time into the competition.
Saturday evening saw the informal jump jam with a few tunes and beers on the side. Local ripper Mike Newbould always delivers the style.
For many riders, a big day out in the saddle chasing your mates riding sweet tracks is what Ard Moors is all about.
Vets winner on Sunday, ex-downhill Pro and MBUK rider Dave 'Bullhead' Wardell headed over from the other side of the North York Moors and lead the charge in practice on Saturday.
Check out the full results here
0 Comments
Post a Comment