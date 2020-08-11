Video: Highlights from Cal's Kitty Palace Invitational Jam 2020

2020 has been a weird year for everyone. Thankfully LOFT bike parks decided to hold a slope series and I was lucky enough to have one of the 3 stops held at "The Palace" on Vancouver Island. The turn out was surreal and the riding was insane.The spectators were none, so I, Calvin, made a video.Enjoy.Contest Winners:1 Griffin Paulson2 Marcel Hunt3 Anthony MessereBest WhipCole NicholBest TrickSoren FarenholtzJord AwardBrayden Barrett-HayRiders:Anthony MessereAustin DavignonBrayden Barrett-HayBrandon SemenukBen ThompsonCole NicholDillon ButcherDaniel FleuryDawson AmanMarcel HuntNick TingrenGriffin PaulsonLogan PeatLiam BaylisPaul GenoveseJackson GoldstoneReece WallaceSoren FarenholtzMusic:Way Down - N.A.S.A, RZA, Barbie Hatch, John FruscianteCome On Mess Me Up - Cub SportWhen I B On Tha Mic - RakimSpecial ThanksLouise HattonFive TenClif BarRedBullLoft Bike Parks