Video: Highlights from Cal's Kitty Palace Invitational Jam 2020

2020 has been a weird year for everyone. Thankfully LOFT bike parks decided to hold a slope series and I was lucky enough to have one of the 3 stops held at "The Palace" on Vancouver Island. The turn out was surreal and the riding was insane.
The spectators were none, so I, Calvin, made a video.
Enjoy.
Contest Winners:
1 Griffin Paulson
2 Marcel Hunt
3 Anthony Messere
Best Whip
Cole Nichol
Best Trick
Soren Farenholtz
Jord Award
Brayden Barrett-Hay
Riders:
Anthony Messere
Austin Davignon
Brayden Barrett-Hay
Brandon Semenuk
Ben Thompson
Cole Nichol
Dillon Butcher
Daniel Fleury
Dawson Aman
Marcel Hunt
Nick Tingren
Griffin Paulson
Logan Peat
Liam Baylis
Paul Genovese
Jackson Goldstone
Reece Wallace
Soren Farenholtz
Music:
Way Down - N.A.S.A, RZA, Barbie Hatch, John Frusciante
Come On Mess Me Up - Cub Sport
When I B On Tha Mic - Rakim
Special Thanks
Louise Hatton
Five Ten
Clif Bar
RedBull
Loft Bike Parks
