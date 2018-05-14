VIDEOS

Video Highlights from EWS Olargues, France

May 14, 2018
by Enduro World Series  

The third round of the Enduro World Series will go down in the history books as one of the most technical races to date. The trails of Montagnes du Caroux tested both bikes and bodies as rain made an unwelcome return to proceedings, throwing even the most seasoned riders off balance. However, no amount of rain could dampen the fire in one racer's belly, and amongst the slippy rocks in this quiet corner of France, a new championship battle emerged that could well rage for the rest of the season.

3 Comments

  • + 2
 *anyone who complains that last section is... "Too gnarly" should go play chess*
  • + 2
 Flags at half mast ravers!! I'm stuck at work!!
  • + 1
 Can't unsee that shoe-sock combo

