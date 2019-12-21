Video: Highlights From Hucksgiving, A Race in Honour of a Fallen Rider

Dec 21, 2019
by Josh Woodward  

In 2015, a group of riders from around California's Silicon Valley came together to celebrate the day after Thanksgiving. At the time it was a small crowd of individuals who came to hang out and ride with friends. Sadly before the next year's event, fellow friend and rider, Nick Aguilar passed away after a car accident. Since then, the event has been dedicated to him with a memorial race down the hill. Each year the event grew bigger and bigger, with more riders and spectators coming out to watch and ride in the madness and good times.

A massive amount of riders getting ready to kick off the whip/style-off

This year, local photographer and rider, Josh Woodward set about to organize the event, along with a whip/style-off instead of the race. Over 100 riders, friends, family and neighbors came to watch in memory of Nick. It was safe to say that this year's event was far bigger than any year prior and showed the great power and camaraderie of the mountain bike community. Four winners were crowned in this year's event; 1st place overall: Devin DeBruhl, 2nd place overall: Alec Grogan-Crane, 3rd Place overall: Ethan V., Best Style: Alex Parish, and Best Whip: Alec Grogan-Crane. We can't wait for next year and as always #ridefornick!

Dark
Trains for dayzzzz
West Palmer (left) and Max Carlozzo (right) showcasing some style in front of a fellow riders and friends

The man. The myth. The whipper.


Video by: Jack Hanson (@squid.media)
Photos and Words by: Josh Woodward (@coffeehousemedia)
Event Coordinators: Will Scharninghausen (@downhilldj127), Josh Woodward (@coffeehousemedia)

