Video: Highlights from Johny Salido's Freeride Fiesta Qualifier

Quick brief of the event format, a bit of water on the jumps and off to a full day of riding and good times.

It was all about style.

Between organizing and having everything dialed in for the riders, Johny threw in some sick tricks in between runs.

From flips to simple style, riders were giving it all they had.

A couple crashes, a couple whips and a lot of #gudtimes.

At the end of the day, we are all a big riding family.

Mexico's up-and-comer Ray Fournier abroad his Commencal Supreme got one of the 3 wildcards.

Coming from BMX, Ivan Bautista showed some clean tricks and unique style on his way to a wildcard.

Last but no least, Nicolas Cantu had without a doubt the most stylish whips and riding of the weekend, well prized witht the last wildcard invite.

Freeride Fiesta: