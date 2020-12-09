Video: Highlights from Johny Salido's Freeride Fiesta Qualifier

Dec 9, 2020
by Johny Salido  


Freeride Fiesta Qualifier held in Mazati Gravity Park on November 21st and 22nd was a huge success and a big step for Mexican Freeride. The best riders in the country alongside 4 foreign riders, had a 2-day jam to prove themselves and have a shot for 3 spots available to join the main event in February 2021.


Quick brief of the event format, a bit of water on the jumps and off to a full day of riding and good times.

It was all about style.

Between organizing and having everything dialed in for the riders, Johny threw in some sick tricks in between runs.

From flips to simple style, riders were giving it all they had.

A couple crashes, a couple whips and a lot of #gudtimes.

At the end of the day, we are all a big riding family.

Mexico's up-and-comer Ray Fournier abroad his Commencal Supreme got one of the 3 wildcards.

Coming from BMX, Ivan Bautista showed some clean tricks and unique style on his way to a wildcard.

Last but no least, Nicolas Cantu had without a doubt the most stylish whips and riding of the weekend, well prized witht the last wildcard invite.

And again, we want to thank everyone involved in the organizing of this event and specially the sponsors who are making this happen and helping push Latin American Freeride to another level:



Freeride Fiesta:
Instagram: freeridefiesta
YouTube: Freeride Fiesta

