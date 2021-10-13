Video: Highlights from Nino Schurter & Claudio Caluori's Neveresting Race

Neverresting 2021 is done and the winner is: Pump for Peace!



This past weekends Neverresting for Pump for Peace project with Claudio Caluori and Nino Schurter showed their humility, commitment and passion for Pump for Peace and the incredible work that it is doing around the world. Raising awareness and funds for Pump for Peace to build Velosolutions Pump Tracks tracks where they are most needed.



A race over 25 laps of the Lenzerheide Downhill course in Switzerland with just over 160kms of riding and 10 075m of vertical ascent with both riders finishing within milliseconds of each other after 6 hours and 40 mins of tactical and exciting racing. Raising close to 100 000 Swiss Franks for Pump for Peace.



Pump for Peace is a global initiative focused on building pump tracks in underprivileged communities, with aims of making cycling and action sports more accessible than ever before. No matter your race, gender or religion, sport has the power to unite communities around the world. Pump For Peace was founded on this belief. By making the sport more accessible, we can help promote a more tolerant future.



Fundraising will continue for the next few weeks and you can also enter our sweepstakes to win a brand new Specialized Levo SL Expert Carbon on pumpforpeace.com/neverresting. Thank you to all our sponsors, Scott, Sram, Vittoria, Peak Punk, Bike Kingdom Lenzerheide, GoPro everyone who donated, friends and crew for making this a brilliant fundraising effort and taking us one step closer to making the Pump for Peace dream a reality . More to come soon! — Velosolutions