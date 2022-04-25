Video: Highlights from Round 1 of the Scottish Enduro Series

Apr 25, 2022
by Scottish Enduro Series  

Four hundred racers took to the trails in the shadow of Scotland’s most iconic mountain range, but the homegrown riders couldn’t hold off the international talent that made the journey for the first big race of the year.

The Pro Category took on five stages under a blazing sun, with the infamous Scottish mud replaced by dust. Two times EWS Champion Isabeau Courdurier (Lapierre Zipp Collective) was at home in the dry conditions and dominated the women’s race to win by an impressive 13 seconds ahead of Ella Conolly (Cannondale Enduro) in second with Bex Baraona (Yeti/Fox Factory Team) in third place.

Two times EWS Champion Isabeau Courdurier riding for Lapierre Zipp Collective

Greg Callaghan took the win in the years first round of the Scottish Enduro Series (SES)

In the men’s race it was Greg Callaghan (Devinci Global Racing) who took a convincing win - also finishing the race with just over a 13-second lead. Scotland’s Christopher Gallagher rode consistently to finish second, whilst Elliot Heap (Nukeproof SRAM Racing) rounded out the podium in third. Top-seeded racer Adrien Dailly (Lapierre Zipp Collective) took it easy to finish the day in 21st place.

However it wasn’t just the pros between the tapes, a huge amateur contingent also made the trip to Nevis Range. The first UK EWS Qualifier of the year saw a huge field tackle the SES 100 race in search of those all important Global Ranking Points, tackling the exact same course as the pro field. Meanwhile the SES 80 racers took on a slightly shortened course, racing four stages in total. E-bike and team categories also made their SES debut at the weekend, with a strong showing in both.

This rounds riders were in for a weekend full of dry and dusty trails as the sun shone on the iconic trails of Fort William

The stars of the future also got their chance to shine, with SES KIDS racing catering for two-year-olds on balance bikes right the way through to 16-year-olds who got to experience some multi-stage enduro.

The Scottish Enduro Series returns for Round Two in the Tweed Valley on June 23-24. For more information about the Scottish Enduro Series click here.

Full results from today’s race can be found here.

Posted In:
Racing and Events Videos Enduro Racing


Must Read This Week
Video: Welcome to the 2022 Value Bike Field Test - Reasonably Priced Full-Suspension and Hardtails
113661 views
First Ride: 2022 Santa Cruz Megatower - Build It Bigger
83380 views
Review: The 2022 Canyon Strive is Longer, Slacker, & Still Has a Shapeshifter
62298 views
First Look: 2022 Antidote Woodsprite
39722 views
Win It Wednesday: Enter to Win a Fox 36 Fork
39334 views
Another Spectator has Caused a Crash in a Major Road Race
38889 views
E-Bike Battery Fire Destroys Florida Bike Shop
33550 views
Unno Release Their First eMTB - The Sleek & Expensive Boös
33360 views

4 Comments

  • 1 0
 Ebike racing got just the right amount of coverage to keep it interesting.
  • 1 0
 oonga boonga
  • 1 0
 Um bongo
  • 1 0
 Nice job Evan!!

Post a Comment



Copyright © 2000 - 2022. Pinkbike.com. All rights reserved.
dv56 0.009858
Mobile Version of Website