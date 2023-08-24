Video: Highlights from Swatch Nines 2023

Aug 24, 2023
by Ed Spratt  

bigquotesPedal to the Metal, here’s the Swatch Nines MTB 2023 Final Highlight Edit!

As the dust settles and the pedals come to a halt, this retrospective embodies what Swatch Nines stands for—a place where world-class thrill-seekers unite and new talents emerge at this one-of-a-kind playground.

Experience 24 minutes of adrenaline-fueled feats as Nicholi Rogatkin (USA) and Casey Brown(CAN) take you through the final highlight edit of the 2023 Swatch Nines Mountain Bike event at Green Hill Bikepark in Germany! Swatch Nines


Posted In:
Racing and Events Videos Swatch Nines 2023


Author Info:
edspratt avatar

Member since Mar 16, 2017
2,600 articles
Report
Must Read This Week
First Ride: The New RockShox Vivid Ultimate Shock
67656 views
Review: Hope HB.916 - Better Late Than Never
41400 views
First Ride: Wildwood Cycles Titanium Trail Bike
41147 views
Review: Fox Float X2 - Shock Week 2023
36924 views
Rose Announces New Scrub Aluminum DH / Park Bike
34502 views
YT Industries Releases New Uncaged 11 Lineup
33271 views
Review: Reserve 30|HD AL vs Race Face Turbine Wheels
30177 views
Win it Wednesday: Enter to Win a LTD Edition Marzocchi x Race Face Athlete Kit
29682 views

0 Comments





Copyright © 2000 - 2023. Pinkbike.com. All rights reserved.
dv65 0.046011
Mobile Version of Website