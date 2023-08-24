Video: Highlights from Swatch Nines 2023

Pedal to the Metal, here’s the Swatch Nines MTB 2023 Final Highlight Edit!
As the dust settles and the pedals come to a halt, this retrospective embodies what Swatch Nines stands for—a place where world-class thrill-seekers unite and new talents emerge at this one-of-a-kind playground.
Experience 24 minutes of adrenaline-fueled feats as Nicholi Rogatkin (USA) and Casey Brown(CAN) take you through the final highlight edit of the 2023 Swatch Nines Mountain Bike event at Green Hill Bikepark in Germany!— Swatch Nines