Video: Highlights from the 2022 TranSierra Norte

Dec 7, 2022
by transierranorte  
by transierranorte
Views: 199    Faves: 0    Comments: 0


Words: TransSierra Norte
Video: Sammpler Oyamat

When you think of holidays in Mexico, fresh loam, high-altitude riding, and party trains are not what first comes to mind, right? TranSierra Norte is a bike race that keeps riders away from the stereotypical Mexican holiday and takes them through the depths of the Sierra Madre, showcasing fresh-cut loamers, long stages, authentic food, and exploring a side of Mexico most people traveling through the country won't even come close to.

Featuring all the colors and flavors, loooong and steeeeeep stages, and delightful soil. TranSierra Norte is a natural Bike-Fiesta, a physically challenging party, like a Lucha Libre fight, just on two wheels.

bigquotesWe have been sharing our culture and trails for 5 years now and we couldn't be happier to have celebrated the 5th edition of TranSierra Norte with new and returning faces. The family keeps growing and the energy of our community is what has kept us building trails and exploring new regions to share with the world.

We want to thank everyone who has been part of TranSierra Norte! We wouldn't be here without your support. We would also like to thank all of our sponsors for believing in us! Enjoy the 2023 race video!


Photos by Cody Desire

Registration for 2023 is now open. Although dates for TSN 2023 are not confirmed just yet. Good times and fresh trails are guaranteed. Mexican surprises and mezcal are also included. Join the party! Book TSN 2023 at transierranorte.com.

Follow us on Instagram: @transierranorte

Come party-ride with us! We offer year round tours! @ride_transierranorte

Regions in Article
Sierra Madre Network

Posted In:
Racing and Events Videos


Must Read This Week
First Look: 2023 Commencal T.E.M.P.O. - A New Short Travel Trail Bike
75547 views
First Look: The 2023 Giant Reign Gets More Travel, Adjustments, & Storage
52142 views
Video: Welcome to the 2022 Fall Field Test
52014 views
Review: Pole's 190mm-Travel Voima is Long, Slack & High
51488 views
Win It Wednesday: Enter to Win a Custom SDG Branded Complete Bike
42796 views
Industry Digest: Rapha CEO Steps Down, Trek Cargo Lost at Sea & More
41663 views
Spotted: Another Full-Suspension Prototype From Chromag
41149 views
The 5 Best (and 5 Worst) Things About Being a World Cup Mechanic
40624 views

1 Comment

  • 1 0
 This is my dream vacation!!





Copyright © 2000 - 2022. Pinkbike.com. All rights reserved.
dv65 0.009143
Mobile Version of Website