Video: Highlights from the 2022 TranSierra Norte

When you think of holidays in Mexico, fresh loam, high-altitude riding, and party trains are not what first comes to mind, right? TranSierra Norte is a bike race that keeps riders away from the stereotypical Mexican holiday and takes them through the depths of the Sierra Madre, showcasing fresh-cut loamers, long stages, authentic food, and exploring a side of Mexico most people traveling through the country won't even come close to.
Featuring all the colors and flavors, loooong and steeeeeep stages, and delightful soil. TranSierra Norte is a natural Bike-Fiesta, a physically challenging party, like a Lucha Libre fight, just on two wheels.
|We have been sharing our culture and trails for 5 years now and we couldn't be happier to have celebrated the 5th edition of TranSierra Norte with new and returning faces. The family keeps growing and the energy of our community is what has kept us building trails and exploring new regions to share with the world.
We want to thank everyone who has been part of TranSierra Norte! We wouldn't be here without your support. We would also like to thank all of our sponsors for believing in us! Enjoy the 2023 race video!
