Video: Highlights from the 2022 Backwoods Jam at the Coast Gravity Park

Words & Video // Logan Williams

Aidan Woolliams leaning one over on the Backwoods jumps.

There's a certain magic about the Backwoods that's impossible to describe unless you've been there. As soon as you step foot on the coast, time moves a little bit slower, the light gets a little bit softer, and coincidentally, the jumps get a little bit bigger. Every year, Logan Peat and the crew at CGP invite riders from all over the planet to come hang out at the Backwoods jumps. It's not about throwing the biggest, gnarliest trick or getting the highest score. It's a time to chill out, ride some big jumps, and do the tricks that make you feel good. I assure you, this year was no different! The mood was electric, and seeing everyone have so much fun was inspiring as a filmmaker.Additionally, this event wouldn't be possible without the hard work and dedication of the crew at CGP. Most notably, Aidan Woolliams made a huge contribution to the event by buffing most of the lips and landings. This work was unpaid, and very clearly a labor of love (as the jumps were immaculate). As a result, Aidan won this years "Backwoods Boss" award. Huge ups Aidan, thank you for your endless hours of hard work!Alright enough talking. I hope you all enjoy this little piece of art I made for the community!- Logan W