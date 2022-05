Word of the day in Albstadt: ”Dominance”. It was Rebecca McConnell in the Women's and Tom Pidcock in the Men's field who established the latter over everyone today at the UCI MTB Cross-Country World Cup race in Germany. But was this a one-off or are they really in a league of their own at the moment? We'll get an answer to this question very soon in Nove Mesto na Morave in Czech Republic. — Red Bull Bike