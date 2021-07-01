Video: Highlights from the Alchemy Invitational

The Alchemy Invitational was held at Olivier Cuvet's home. The idea was to bring pros and rookies all together at the same time on the spot, have some sesh' and help those young guns progress and get known in the bike industry! Find out here the daily recap
.
As you can see, the level of riding (and stoked) was really high. Everybody rode together, sharing and having fun with each other. That's what MTB is all about.
Video : Jordan Rasoldier
, Emmanuel Amou, William Flandrin
Photos : Léo Grosgurin
Directed by Olivier Cuvet
