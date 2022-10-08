Video: Highlights from the B-Rage Sesh with Brage Vestavik, Joey Gough, Eliott Lapotre, David Lieb & More

Oct 8, 2022
by GT Bicycles  

Check out the highlights from B-RAGE Sesh 2022 in Trysil Bike Arena with Brage Vestavik, Joey Gough, Eliott Lapotre, David Lieb, and more!

Film/Edit: Blur Media

Trysil Bike Arena

Racing and Events Videos Brage Vestavik David Lieb Eliott Lapotre Joey Gough


