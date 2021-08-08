Video: Highlights from the Enduro at Ard Rock 2021

Aug 7, 2021
by ard-rock  

Catch up with all of the Ard Rock's going on's as the riders tackle the huge expansive Yorkshire terrain for the enduro loop.

Posted In:
Racing and Events Videos Joe Flanagan


Must Read This Week
First Ride: We Are One Arrival - A Canadian-Made Carbon Enduro Bike
67884 views
Review: 2022 Santa Cruz Bronson - Mixed Wheels For Mixed Intentions
59194 views
Update: A Post-Mortem on the Two-Speed BMX Bike That Didn't Win the Olympics
53235 views
Shimano Announces 3 New Flat Pedals
45014 views
YT Industries Acquired By Private Equity Group Ardian
42585 views
Jolanda Neff Raced on 'Legs & Heart' Without a Bike Computer or Power Meter at the Tokyo Olympics
40899 views
Ruff Cycles Launches World's First e-Dirt Jump Bike
40205 views
Win It Wednesday: Enter to Win A Syncros Silverton 1.0s Wheelset
40000 views

0 Comments


Post a Comment



Copyright © 2000 - 2021. Pinkbike.com. All rights reserved.
dv42 0.006732
Mobile Version of Website