Video: Highlights from the Fireride Festival

Whip Off Winner: Nicolas Cantu

Long Jump:

Wil White High Jump Attempt Dylan Stark High Jump Attempt

Best Trick:

Nicholi Rogatkin's Twister

Johny Salido's Super Flip

Dual Slalom Results:

Women of Fireride: Ana Julia Gutierrez, Renata Wiese, Ming Goetz, Kaia Jensen, Brooke Trine

Ana Julia Guitterrez

Ming Goetz Whip Off

Organizer Patrick Robinson

Video: Arnie RodriguezOn May 17th-22nd, 35 athletes descended on Puerto Vallarta to attend Fireride Festival, organized by Patrick Robinson and Gabriel Cuevas. With activities scheduled throughout the week, there was no shortage of entertainment or riding opportunities for the participants. Though riders faced some adversity with high winds, practices were held at sunrise and sunset - which produced some amazing photo ops - and set the stage for an epic finale, with most events run on the last day. Thank you for all the support of our volunteers, sponsors and spectators, and riders for helping make this a successful and memorable event!1st Place Dylan Stark (also voted by athletes as Rider of the Week)2nd Place Dylan CraneDuring the high jump contest, both Wil White and Dylan Stark unofficially broke the world record with a height of 5.8 meters!(The current Guinness Book of World Records High Jump is 5.38 meters set by Daryl Brown in 2016.1st Place Nicholi Rogatkin --- Twister2nd Place Johny Salido --- Super Flip3nd Patrick Robinson --- Frontflip No-Hander1st Place Dylan Stark2nd Place Adrien Loron3rd Place Cody JohnsonThroughout the weekend the unity between riders was palpable; with the women riding alongside the men in all events, on all features, it was a powerful display of inclusion through sport.Video: Arnie RodriguezRio Penn-Grice and Alex MoralesHilxSports AlliesLa VenenosaWorldwide RoarRaw TrailsFreedom ComponentsHeadset NutritionMTB FlowPodium ZoneMaster Airbag