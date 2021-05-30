Video: Highlights from the Fireride Festival

Video: Arnie Rodriguez
On May 17th-22nd, 35 athletes descended on Puerto Vallarta to attend Fireride Festival, organized by Patrick Robinson and Gabriel Cuevas. With activities scheduled throughout the week, there was no shortage of entertainment or riding opportunities for the participants. Though riders faced some adversity with high winds, practices were held at sunrise and sunset - which produced some amazing photo ops - and set the stage for an epic finale, with most events run on the last day. Thank you for all the support of our volunteers, sponsors and spectators, and riders for helping make this a successful and memorable event!Long Jump:
1st Place Dylan Stark (also voted by athletes as Rider of the Week)
2nd Place Dylan Crane
During the high jump contest, both Wil White and Dylan Stark unofficially broke the world record with a height of 5.8 meters!
(The current Guinness Book of World Records High Jump is 5.38 meters set by Daryl Brown in 2016.Best Trick:
1st Place Nicholi Rogatkin --- Twister
2nd Place Johny Salido --- Super Flip
3nd Patrick Robinson --- Frontflip No-HanderDual Slalom Results:
1st Place Dylan Stark
2nd Place Adrien Loron
3rd Place Cody Johnson
Throughout the weekend the unity between riders was palpable; with the women riding alongside the men in all events, on all features, it was a powerful display of inclusion through sport.
Video: Arnie RodriguezPhoto Credits:
Rio Penn-Grice and Alex MoralesA big shout out to all of our incredible sponsors!
Hilx
Sports Allies
La Venenosa
Worldwide Roar
Raw Trails
Freedom Components
Headset Nutrition
MTB Flow
Podium Zone
Master Airbag
