Video: Highlights from the Fireride Festival

May 30, 2021
Video: Arnie Rodriguez

On May 17th-22nd, 35 athletes descended on Puerto Vallarta to attend Fireride Festival, organized by Patrick Robinson and Gabriel Cuevas. With activities scheduled throughout the week, there was no shortage of entertainment or riding opportunities for the participants. Though riders faced some adversity with high winds, practices were held at sunrise and sunset - which produced some amazing photo ops - and set the stage for an epic finale, with most events run on the last day. Thank you for all the support of our volunteers, sponsors and spectators, and riders for helping make this a successful and memorable event!

Whip Off Winner: Nicolas Cantu

Long Jump:
1st Place Dylan Stark (also voted by athletes as Rider of the Week)
2nd Place Dylan Crane


During the high jump contest, both Wil White and Dylan Stark unofficially broke the world record with a height of 5.8 meters!
(The current Guinness Book of World Records High Jump is 5.38 meters set by Daryl Brown in 2016.

Wil White High Jump Attempt
Dylan Stark High Jump Attempt

Best Trick:
1st Place Nicholi Rogatkin --- Twister
2nd Place Johny Salido --- Super Flip
3nd Patrick Robinson --- Frontflip No-Hander

Nicholi Rogatkin's Twister

Johny Salido's Super Flip

Dual Slalom Results:
1st Place Dylan Stark
2nd Place Adrien Loron
3rd Place Cody Johnson

Women of Fireride: Ana Julia Gutierrez, Renata Wiese, Ming Goetz, Kaia Jensen, Brooke Trine

Throughout the weekend the unity between riders was palpable; with the women riding alongside the men in all events, on all features, it was a powerful display of inclusion through sport.

Ana Julia Guitterrez

Ming Goetz Whip Off

Organizer Patrick Robinson

Video: Arnie Rodriguez

Photo Credits:
Rio Penn-Grice and Alex Morales

A big shout out to all of our incredible sponsors!
Hilx
Sports Allies
La Venenosa
Worldwide Roar
Raw Trails
Freedom Components
Headset Nutrition
MTB Flow
Podium Zone
Master Airbag

Posted In:
Racing and Events Videos


