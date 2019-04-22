VIDEOS

Video: Highlights from the iXS European Cup - Round 1 Maribor

Apr 22, 2019
by Ed Spratt  

Maribor provided some flat out racing over the weekend with riders tackling the loose and rooty course. Many of the top elite riders were in attendance to get some extra practice on the course before the World Cup this weekend.

2 Comments

  • + 1
 Track looks great! Can't wait! Keep it going guys! Hope everyone stays healthy and strong this season.
  • + 2
 That blokes crash looked hectic. He did well to roll away from that.

