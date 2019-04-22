Pinkbike.com
VIDEOS
Video: Highlights from the iXS European Cup - Round 1 Maribor
Apr 22, 2019
by
Ed Spratt
Maribor provided some flat out racing over the weekend with riders tackling the loose and rooty course. Many of the top elite riders were in attendance to get some extra practice on the course before the World Cup this weekend.
2 Comments
Score
Time
+ 1
neimbc
(32 mins ago)
Track looks great! Can't wait! Keep it going guys! Hope everyone stays healthy and strong this season.
[Reply]
+ 2
callumandhisbike
(45 mins ago)
That blokes crash looked hectic. He did well to roll away from that.
[Reply]
