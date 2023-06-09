Watch
Video: Elite & Junior Highlights from the Lenzerheide DH World Cup 2023
Jun 10, 2023
by
Ed Spratt
16 Comments
If you missed the live coverage from the first round of the DH World Cup series you can catch up on all the action-packed racing below.
Elite:
Junior:
Posted In:
Racing and Events
Videos
DH Racing
World Cup DH
Lenzerheide World Cup Dh 2023
Must Read This Week
Elite Qualifying Results from the Lenzerheide DH World Cup 2023
82180 views
[UPDATED] Overall Standings & Final Results from the Pietra Ligure Enduro World Cup 2023
74658 views
Spotted: Pivot's Lugged Carbon DH Bike Prototype
64336 views
Final Results from the Lenzerheide DH World Cup 2023
61704 views
Tech Randoms: Lenzerheide DH World Cup 2023
48089 views
First Look: 2024 Giant Glory Downhill Race Bike
47391 views
Tech Randoms Part II: Lenzerheide DH World Cup 2023
36132 views
Noga Korem Dropped by GT & Sponsored by Commencal
35478 views
Score
Time
3
0
ciechan
(22 hours ago)
Watched the junior man highlights... it was strange to say the least. For about 1/3 of video (first 48sec out of 2.55min), we didn't see a single bike or a rider. The commentary was not matching the highlights at all. They say "1.4second" but is it up or down? The commentary of final run didn't feel like winning run at all - they could do voice over for highlights. It all felt quite random.
[Reply]
3
0
Konda
(22 hours ago)
Not a fan of the graphics.
When a rider finishes, it's Impossible to read the fastest time... white writing on lime green?
And you have 4 seconds to try and see where the rider stacks up but you better remember their name because they're not highlighted from the other riders in the list.
Commentators will loosen up as they get more practice in. It's not Rob Warner obviously but not as bad as it could be.
[Reply]
9
3
radman13
(22 hours ago)
Not to be a debbie downer or anything, but if this is a sign of whats to come... we're screwed
[Reply]
8
0
dwojo
(18 hours ago)
Depends your perspective I guess. This is the first time I got to watch the whole juniors racing and I thought the coverage was really good. Commentary was pretty good for a new commentary pairing and will likely improve. It's never been broadcast before and it was live and free. So not sure what there is to disappointed about.
[Reply]
4
1
gcrider
(12 hours ago)
@dwojo
: I will list some points for constructive criticism rather than just criticism:
@chris-b-mtb
:
Graphics, color, time and and splits . Please have green for up, red for down. elasped time not in red or green if not showing it is up or down on the current leader.
know how many riders are yet to drop.
print out the rider list.
hire a director. it seemed to be absent.
know something about the riders that we don't know form the entry list
hire more camera people
We don't need shots of the drone, show us the racing.
Although Ric's commentary has improved dramatically and is now great quality for the enduro, having both commentators with strong accents was almost unintelligible. having them talk over each other was unintelligible.
Rics dh live commentary is too fast and with unclear pronunciation. like Ric from 2 years ago
I rewatched the u23 women's it was better without the audio.
Get them to rerecord it together 3 times so they improve. passing a stick between them to have turns speaking.
let the riding do the talking before the splits, we can all see a split is coming up. just tell iust the split. Silence of the commentator actually increases the excitement when they speak (its not a horse race for the radio)
IMO that coverage was not worth paying $1 for. being free I felt ripped off for my time with the u23 women's.
Good
the u23 men's was better than the u23 women's commentary.
energy
excitement
juniors
[Reply]
6
0
Dangerplums
(20 hours ago)
Awesome job Erice! Congratulations!
[Reply]
3
1
Sluni
(20 hours ago)
Seems like they never watched a single RedBull stream. This streams are so bad. Finished by a complett bullshit list at the end of the mens final. What have they thought, showing the rider number at the end and not the position they finish. Also the amount of cameras is a bad joke.
[Reply]
3
0
PHX77
(22 mins ago)
Unpopular opinion: although Rob Warner is in fact, irreplaceable, I don’t think the coverage or the commentary was bad at all.
[Reply]
2
0
rockyflowtbay
(12 mins ago)
Ya. I was expecting worse. The fact that all of this has been free for 10+ years is great. But was never going to last forever.
[Reply]
2
0
V7V
(22 hours ago)
Nice to have a spotlight on the 'Juniors'.. Would have liked to see the winning run POV though.
[Reply]
1
0
gcrider
(13 hours ago)
I thought it was more a spotlight on wheel size, than who they were or where they are from. Yes it will be nice to find out more about the young rippers as some of them were superfast and superstyling.
[Reply]
3
0
Paul-Berger
(21 hours ago)
This is shaping up to be an abysmal 10 years.
[Reply]
2
0
rockandride6
(22 hours ago)
Uh...could anyone else follow along with this?
[Reply]
1
0
Sneakyline
(5 hours ago)
This is awesome. We finally get to watch the juniors ride.
[Reply]
2
0
wolftwenty1
(44 mins ago)
What happened to Amaury?
[Reply]
1
0
rockyflowtbay
(11 mins ago)
Concussion in qualies I believe.
[Reply]
When a rider finishes, it's Impossible to read the fastest time... white writing on lime green?
And you have 4 seconds to try and see where the rider stacks up but you better remember their name because they're not highlighted from the other riders in the list.
Commentators will loosen up as they get more practice in. It's not Rob Warner obviously but not as bad as it could be.
@chris-b-mtb:
Graphics, color, time and and splits . Please have green for up, red for down. elasped time not in red or green if not showing it is up or down on the current leader.
know how many riders are yet to drop.
print out the rider list.
hire a director. it seemed to be absent.
know something about the riders that we don't know form the entry list
hire more camera people
We don't need shots of the drone, show us the racing.
Although Ric's commentary has improved dramatically and is now great quality for the enduro, having both commentators with strong accents was almost unintelligible. having them talk over each other was unintelligible.
Rics dh live commentary is too fast and with unclear pronunciation. like Ric from 2 years ago
I rewatched the u23 women's it was better without the audio.
Get them to rerecord it together 3 times so they improve. passing a stick between them to have turns speaking.
let the riding do the talking before the splits, we can all see a split is coming up. just tell iust the split. Silence of the commentator actually increases the excitement when they speak (its not a horse race for the radio)
IMO that coverage was not worth paying $1 for. being free I felt ripped off for my time with the u23 women's.
Good
the u23 men's was better than the u23 women's commentary.
energy
excitement
juniors