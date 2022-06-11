Video: Highlights from the Leogang DH World Cup

The third round of the 2022 Downhill MTB World Cup returned to the Alpine valley of Leogang. The Austrian track has become one of the biggest contributors to DH history, as the drama continues to unravel between the tapes at this iconic venue.



With the introduction of the notorious woods section in 2020, this venue has taken on a whole new meaning for those who dare to race it. During the 2022 battle, it was defending Leogang winner, Camille Balanche who managed to put down a clean run to best her competitors and snatch gold. In the men's, 2020 World Cup overall winner, Matt Walker, put down an untouchable run to secure his first-ever World Cup win. — Red Bull