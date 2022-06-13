Video: Highlights from the Leogang XC World Cup

Jun 12, 2022
by Ed Spratt  

bigquotesUCI Mountain Bike Cross-Country World Cup 2022, episode 4. Following on from their XCC wins on Friday, Mathias Flückiger and Loana Lecomte take gold in the Leogang XCO, for the second straight year. Red Bull


