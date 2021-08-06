Pinkbike.com
Video: Highlights from the Maribor iXS Downhill Cup 2021
Aug 6, 2021
by
Ed Spratt
Here are our highlights from Maribor! It was very fast and dusty on Tuesday and Wednesday, on Thursday the rain started and Greg Minnaar and Mille Johnset managed the changing conditions the best. Congratulations!
Racement
Racing and Events
Videos
DH Racing
1 Comment
tremeer023
(28 mins ago)
So, Minnar drifted out on the top corner, chickened out of a lower corner and messed up the lower woods and bottom section, and still won?
GOAT.
