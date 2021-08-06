Video: Highlights from the Maribor iXS Downhill Cup 2021

bigquotesHere are our highlights from Maribor! It was very fast and dusty on Tuesday and Wednesday, on Thursday the rain started and Greg Minnaar and Mille Johnset managed the changing conditions the best. Congratulations! Racement


1 Comment

  • 2 0
 So, Minnar drifted out on the top corner, chickened out of a lower corner and messed up the lower woods and bottom section, and still won?
GOAT.

