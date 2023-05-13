Watch
News
Travel
Racing
Reviews
Photo
Video
BuySell
Forum
Places
TRAILFORKS
Overview
Bike Shops
Bike Clubs
Bike Guides
Shuttle Services
Trail Associations
Shop
Video: U23, Marathon & XCC Highlights from the Nove Mesto XC World Cup 2023
May 14, 2023
by
Ed Spratt
Follow
Following
14 Comments
Catch up on all the action from a packed schedule of racing at Nove Mesto. Stay tuned for more highlights throughout the weekend.
U23 XC:
XCM:
XCC:
Posted In:
Racing and Events
Videos
Nove Mesto World Cup XC 2023
World Cup XC
XC Racing
Must Read This Week
First Ride: Forbidden Druid V2 - High Pivot Evolution
74465 views
[Updated with More Ways to Watch] How to Watch UCI Downhill, Enduro, & XC Mountain Bike World Cup Racing in 2023
59367 views
14 DH Bikes from National Downhill Round 2, Fort William
44628 views
Review: 2023 Bold Unplugged - Tracloc, Hidden Shock, & Two Smoking Barrels
44598 views
First Ride: Canyon's New Torque:On
41551 views
Qualifying Report: British National Downhill Series 2023 - Fort William
39856 views
Win It Wednesday: Enter to Win a SCOR 4060 Frameset & Shock
35924 views
First Look: New Pinarello Dogma XC Race Bike for Pidcock and PFP
35888 views
14 Comments
Score
Time
9
0
kaesy
(23 hours ago)
Pidcock casually enters short track, offhandedly wins from last starting position.
[Reply]
7
0
hllclmbr
(23 hours ago)
…after a 3 1/2 hr training ride, and a couple hours notice that he’s going to be racing.
[Reply]
1
0
lewiscraik
(22 hours ago)
And trundling round at the back for the first few laps.
[Reply]
5
1
Superfli
(22 hours ago)
Pidcock is basically the Jackson Goldstone of XC
[Reply]
7
5
lkubica
(22 hours ago)
They were supposed to broadcast enduro live, they made me watch highlight from XC and DH instead, well, at least it will be even now. Yes, I know I can pay, it's not that much, but will not buy a subscription just to watch a few races.
[Reply]
4
0
Beyond-The-Tape
(23 hours ago)
Lowkey, once their chemistry gets a little better, I have high hopes for rick and barts commentary
[Reply]
1
0
paulskibum
(8 hours ago)
I thought it was good commentary. Bart is Bart and I never yelled with Rob for xx anyway.
[Reply]
4
0
NickNickNick
(20 hours ago)
Dear GCN+/GMBN/Our New Warner Overlords,
Please, please don't put the winners in the thumb nail.
[Reply]
1
0
JapanDave
(8 hours ago)
Commentary moment of the day:
"Pidcock originally from Leeds, now residing in Andorra ......... perilously close to where Cedric Gracia lives I believe"
[Reply]
2
2
enduroNZ
(22 hours ago)
The full mens race is here:
m.youtube.com/watch?v=YDOatKa7PUs
The womens is here
m.youtube.com/watch?v=aY8ONzXgMps
[Reply]
1
0
dirt-mcgirt
(9 hours ago)
GCN+ replay coverage doesn’t seem to have any commentary. It’s pretty weird to watch without it.
[Reply]
1
0
handynzl
(4 hours ago)
You have sound set to ambient. Well more to the point, the video defaults to ambient. You need to select English. Or German, or whatever is your preference.
[Reply]
1
1
Whataboutism
(22 hours ago)
But what about the Giro? Outside™️ do you even care?
[Reply]
2
0
Armand74
(22 hours ago)
Complaining about the Giro on pinkbike somehow makes sens.
[Reply]
