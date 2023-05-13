Video: U23, Marathon & XCC Highlights from the Nove Mesto XC World Cup 2023

May 14, 2023
by Ed Spratt  
Catch up on all the action from a packed schedule of racing at Nove Mesto. Stay tuned for more highlights throughout the weekend.

U23 XC:




XCM:


XCC:





Posted In:
Racing and Events Videos Nove Mesto World Cup XC 2023 World Cup XC XC Racing


14 Comments

  • 9 0
 Pidcock casually enters short track, offhandedly wins from last starting position.
  • 7 0
 …after a 3 1/2 hr training ride, and a couple hours notice that he’s going to be racing.
  • 1 0
 And trundling round at the back for the first few laps.
  • 5 1
 Pidcock is basically the Jackson Goldstone of XC
  • 7 5
 They were supposed to broadcast enduro live, they made me watch highlight from XC and DH instead, well, at least it will be even now. Yes, I know I can pay, it's not that much, but will not buy a subscription just to watch a few races.
  • 4 0
 Lowkey, once their chemistry gets a little better, I have high hopes for rick and barts commentary
  • 1 0
 I thought it was good commentary. Bart is Bart and I never yelled with Rob for xx anyway.
  • 4 0
 Dear GCN+/GMBN/Our New Warner Overlords,

Please, please don't put the winners in the thumb nail.
  • 1 0
 Commentary moment of the day:
"Pidcock originally from Leeds, now residing in Andorra ......... perilously close to where Cedric Gracia lives I believe"
  • 2 2
 The full mens race is here: m.youtube.com/watch?v=YDOatKa7PUs

The womens is here m.youtube.com/watch?v=aY8ONzXgMps
  • 1 0
 GCN+ replay coverage doesn’t seem to have any commentary. It’s pretty weird to watch without it.
  • 1 0
 You have sound set to ambient. Well more to the point, the video defaults to ambient. You need to select English. Or German, or whatever is your preference.
  • 1 1
 But what about the Giro? Outside™️ do you even care?
  • 2 0
 Complaining about the Giro on pinkbike somehow makes sens.





