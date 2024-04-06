Video: Highlights from the NZ MTB Rally 2024

Apr 6, 2024
by Ali Jamieson  

Here comes the official movie of this amazing 6 days enduro race adventure which took place in Nelson Tasman in march for the very first time!

Enjoy the video

If you missed the action you can find all the race reports here


photo
There are only 120 entries for the NZ MTB RALLY, and the very first edition was sold out in one day, so don't miss the registrations opening if you want to be part of the adventure in 2025!

photo

SUBSCRIBE to the NZ MTB RALLY newsletter to get all the information about 2025 and try to get your entry for the second edition!

photo
See you next year!


Posted In:
Racing and Events Videos


Author Info:
NZMTBRally avatar

Member since Nov 15, 2023
6 articles
Report
Must Read This Week
Men's Category of Slopestyle Will Not Proceed - Crankworx Rotorua 2024 [Updated with FMBA Statement]
107436 views
Round Up: April Fools Jokes From Around the Cycling Industry - 2024
57396 views
Shimano Releases New $160 Drivetrain - With 8 Gears
56888 views
Police Called to Scott Sports Headquarters as CEO Dispute Continues
53681 views
How Much Are World Cup Racers Paid in 2024? - Pinkbike's State of the Sport Survey 2024
52042 views
Corporate Drama as Beat Zaugg Claims He's Still CEO of Scott Sports
43834 views
Review: Knolly Chilcotin 170 - They Haven't Just Straightened the Top Tube
40280 views
Pinkbike's DH Fantasy League: Get Your Team On The Line for Round 1
32281 views

0 Comments







Copyright © 2000 - 2024. Pinkbike.com. All rights reserved.
dv65 0.036052
Mobile Version of Website