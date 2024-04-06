Watch
Video: Highlights from the NZ MTB Rally 2024
Apr 6, 2024
by
Ali Jamieson
Follow
Following
Here comes the official movie of this amazing 6 days enduro race adventure which took place in Nelson Tasman in march for the very first time!
Enjoy the video
If you missed the action you can find
all the race reports here
There are only 120 entries for the NZ MTB RALLY, and the very first edition was sold out in one day, so don't miss the registrations opening if you want to be part of the adventure in 2025!
SUBSCRIBE to the NZ MTB RALLY newsletter
to get all the information about 2025 and try to get your entry for the second edition!
See you next year!
Posted In:
Racing and Events
Videos
Author Info:
NZMTBRally
Member since Nov 15, 2023
6 articles
