Video: Highlights from the Ocean Sierra Enduro 2022

Mar 12, 2022
by OCEAN SIERRA ENDURO  
THE ULTIMATE MEXICAN ENDURO EXPERIENCE - OCEAN SIERRA 2022

by oceansierra
The ocean breeze, the sound of waves breaking, the humbling feeling the Sierra Madre gives us, combined with the energy of Mexican Culture, made everyone present at Ocean Sierra 2022, discover what the Mexican Surprise is all about. Surfing trails and cruising waves was the philosophy behind the event, and with racers from all over the world having experienced the riding and cultural beauty of Mexico, it's safe to say Ocean Sierra 2022 was one for the books.

We're beyond stoked to announce that registration for the second edition of Ocean Sierra Enduro is officially open. We are also excited to announce that we are now offering year-round tours in the Sierra Madre. If riding in Mexico is on your bucket list, visit www.oceansierraenduro.com or send us an email at info@oceansierraenduro.com and we´ll take you to the trails that end on the beach.




Photos by Nicolas Switalski

4 Comments

  • 9 4
 Nice to see life without a fake pandemic.
  • 3 0
 A one of a kind race, in a really special place, I can’t wait to go back for the next one!
  • 2 0
 Dang I wish but that’s mucho dinero I do not have
  • 2 0
 Looks sick!

