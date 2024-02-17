Watch
Learn
Velo
BikeReg
Gaia GPS
Trailforks
Outside+
Pinkbike.com
Log in
Register
New User
News
Originals
Podcast
Reviews
Events
First Looks
Friday Fails
PB Racing
Tech
BuySell
Community
Forums
Community Blogs
Photos
Videos
Travel
Places
Trailforks
Places Directory
Shop
More
Travel
Forums
Blogs
Photos
Videos
Directory
Trailforks
Video: Highlights from the Snow Bike World Championships 2024
Feb 17, 2024
by
Ed Spratt
Follow
Following
Share
Tweet
You must login to Pinkbike.
Don't have an account?
Sign up
Join Pinkbike
Login
Add to Favorites
1 Comments
Take a behind-the-scenes look at the first edition of the UCI Snow Bike World Championships, which took place in Châtel, France on 10-11 February.
—
UCI
Posted In:
Racing and Events
Videos
World Championships 2024
Author Info:
edspratt
Member since Mar 16, 2017
2,939 articles
Share
Tweet
Add to Favorites
Report
Must Read This Week
Review: 6 Months Aboard the Specialized Levo SL eMTB
54118 views
Aaron Gwin to Join Crestline as Rider & Part-Owner for 2024 - Full Interview & Podcast
39457 views
Video: Frameworks vs. Raaw vs. Orbea - Editors Reviewing Each Others Personal Bikes
31788 views
First Ride: Privateer 161 Gen 2 - The Beast Is Back
28794 views
Super G Results: Snow Bike World Championships 2024
25292 views
Chris King's New DropSet 6 Headset is Built for Abuse
25149 views
Revel Releases Tirade Titanium Hardtail
24658 views
Results: Darkfest 2024
24018 views
1 Comment
Score
Time
10
0
jimoxbox
(20 mins ago)
The snow mountain bike world championships is a bit like headset cable routing , it’s something you didn’t know you didn’t need until it was invented
[Reply]
Post a Comment
Login
or
Sign Up
About Us
Contacts
FAQ
Terms of Use
Privacy Policy
Sign Up!
Sitemap
Advertise
Advertising
Cool Features
Submit a Story
Product
Photos
Videos
Privacy Request
Manage Cookie Preferences
RSS
Pinkbike RSS
Pinkbike Twitter
Pinkbike Facebook
Pinkbike Youtube
Copyright © 2000 - 2024. Pinkbike.com. All rights reserved.
dv56 0.027399
Mobile Version of Website