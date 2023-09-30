Watch
Video: Highlights from the Snowshoe DH World Cup 2023
Sep 30, 2023
by
Ed Spratt
If you missed the live coverage from the seventh round of the DH World Cup series you can catch up on all the racing below.
Posted In:
Racing and Events
Videos
DH Racing
World Cup DH
Snowshoe World Cup Dh 2023
Author Info:
edspratt
Member since Mar 16, 2017
2,756 articles
Jaydenc
(1 mins ago)
Oisin’s reaction is all I came to see. They guy is utterly stoked! Everyone is stoked for him! So let’s see it! Not Bruni’s somber reaction. I get it, but come on boys!
YEAAAUUHHHH MUUUSH
WE LIKE THAT SH*T
