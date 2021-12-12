close
Pinkbike is now part of Outside! As of December 3, 2021, please refer to the Outside Terms of Use and Privacy Policy which govern your use of the Pinkbike website and services.

Video: Highlights from the TransAtlantis 2021

Dec 11, 2021
by TransAtlantis  

TransAtlantis 2021 is in the books, although due to the ongoing pandemic, the original plan was not possible making the debut year only on the Main Island of São Miguel.

TransAtlatis 2021 - Day 1
Sam Dale surfing through the volcanic gravel

For 2022 is going to be a multi-island adventure for sure, from 5 to 9 of September explore the backcountry of the Azores islands.
Entries will open January 10th at 12:00 p.m Azores time at www.TransAtlantisrace.com

Trans Atlantis 2021 - Day 3
Ludo May making riding on slippery rocks look easy

Want to win free entry? Bike Safari Tour is making an Azores Trail Fund raffle and for just 5€ you can have a chance of winning a free entry for next year edition or a free holiday week between two islands.

Follow the link for more details and donate

Azores Trail Fund

Trans Atlantis 2021 - Day 4
Enjoy riding in the jungle


Posted In:
Racing and Events Videos


Must Read This Week
Mountain Biker in Spain Shot After Being Mistaken for a Rabbit
117317 views
First Look: 2022 Canyon Torque - Options For Almost Everyone
63629 views
Field Test: 2022 Santa Cruz Blur TR - The Cruz Missile
59759 views
10 Products I Loved in 2021: Mike Kazimer
58502 views
Interview: Walt Wehner Designed A 36" Tire & Doesn't Think They'll Catch On
58337 views
Field Test: 2022 Rocky Mountain Element - Radical Geometry Meets Low Weight
53023 views
The 2021 Pinkbike Festive Gift Guide
43149 views
Slack Randoms: A High Pivot, Integrated Shock Scott Gambler Concept, Stick Shift Transmission & More
41585 views

0 Comments


Post a Comment



Copyright © 2000 - 2021. Pinkbike.com. All rights reserved.
dv56 0.007515
Mobile Version of Website