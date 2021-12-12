Video: Highlights from the TransAtlantis 2021

TransAtlantis 2021 is in the books, although due to the ongoing pandemic, the original plan was not possible making the debut year only on the Main Island of São Miguel.
For 2022 is going to be a multi-island adventure for sure, from 5 to 9 of September explore the backcountry of the Azores islands.
Entries will open January 10th at 12:00 p.m Azores time at www.TransAtlantisrace.com
Want to win free entry? Bike Safari Tour is making an Azores Trail Fund raffle and for just 5€ you can have a chance of winning a free entry for next year edition or a free holiday week between two islands.
Follow the link for more details and donateAzores Trail Fund
