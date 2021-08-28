Pinkbike.com
Video: Highlights from the Val di Sole XCC Short Track World Championships 2021
Aug 28, 2021
by
Ed Spratt
Watch the highlights from the first-ever Women's XC Short Track Final at a UCI MTB World Championships!
Watch the highlights from the first-ever Men's XC Short Track Final at a UCI MTB World Championships!
Racing and Events
Videos
Val Di Sole Xc World Champs 2021
World Championships 2021
XC Racing
Score
Time
1
0
SLBIKES
(3 mins ago)
Are you kiddin me? Great race, well done Blevins.
[Reply]
