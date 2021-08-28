Video: Highlights from the Val di Sole XCC Short Track World Championships 2021

Aug 28, 2021
by Ed Spratt  

bigquotesWatch the highlights from the first-ever Women's XC Short Track Final at a UCI MTB World Championships! UCI


bigquotesWatch the highlights from the first-ever Men's XC Short Track Final at a UCI MTB World Championships! UCI


Posted In:
Racing and Events Videos Val Di Sole Xc World Champs 2021 World Championships 2021 XC Racing


1 Comment

  • 1 0
 Are you kiddin me? Great race, well done Blevins.

Post a Comment



