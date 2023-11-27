Video: Highlights from the 2023 TranSierra Norte

Words

"El Torito" Photo by: Matthew Bruhns

Photos by: Matthew Bruhns

: TranSierra Norte / Juan Francisco GarzaVideo: Sammpler OyamatPhoto: Matthew BruhnsThe now-famous Mexican Adventure Enduro race celebrated its 6th anniversary this year. The TranSierra Norte crew had a clear goal for 2023: discovering new corners of the Sierra Norte and developing a fresh riding area for the event. With new trails, varying conditions, and a mix of 120 new and returning riders, the event was nothing short of eventful.Featuring a total of 20 blind stages, 62.4 kilometers of timed descents, and 8,937 meters of vertical drop. The race was not only a physical and technical challenge but also an intense cultural immersion. Riders were exposed to the ongoing festivities close to Dia de Muertos. Admiring the mesmerizing "ofrendas", parades, dances, and fireworks, while also indulging in traditional foods and beverages. And, of course, a Lucha Libre fight to wrap up the event. It was an intense week of racing, cultural exploration, and friendship—a celebration of life, embracing the fact that you only live once.Once again, it was a true honor to share the Ancient land of Oaxaca with the world. Opening the doors to our land for the global mountain bike racing community fuels our drive to make this event a reality. The positive feedback on the new trails lifted our spirits, and we look forward to sharing them with the world in years to come. The team is already planning to build new tracks for 2024.We want to thank all our staff, medics, drivers, cooks, trail builders, riders, media, and sponsors for making this event truly special.Pre-registration for TSN 2023 is now open! Don't miss out!Not into racing? Join