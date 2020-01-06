Video: Highlights from Vali Höll's 2019 Season

Jan 6, 2020
by Sarah Moore  

bigquotesBeen again an amazing season. To be able to ride over the globe and meet so many cool people is unreal! Bring on 2020.Vali Höll

Merci for the clips boys!
@filmsmithmedia
@bjoernhunger
@aaronlarocque

Posted In:
Racing and Events Videos Vali Holl DH Racing World Cup DH


12 Comments

  • 12 0
 WOW, throwing down the Alan Watts soundtrack huh? Impressive. Wink
  • 1 0
 AW track makes sense to me for riding vid, focus on task at hand and release the chatter
  • 1 0
 Not sure if it fits in with this video imo...
  • 10 0
 Should shake up the elites a bit. Bet we see her on at least 3 WC podiums this year.
  • 4 0
 While course marshaling three days at Snowshoe WC I had a chance to watch all the riders go through their processes of figuring out that track. I hung out at the rock garden entrance just before the drops of the Wild Zone. I saw the intensity and focus of Vali and I'm pretty sure she's gonna crush a lot of tracks this year as an elite. She was wide eyed and engaged the whole time. Mentally she seems on the right track and she rides in a position of strength and confidence. Watching this video you also see she isn't afraid to charge!
  • 2 0
 Such a sick edit. Cant wait to watch the women's racing this year! I love it every year and am just as excited for this years competition as ever.
  • 1 0
 Definitely looking forward to watching Vali Holl In 2020, another reason DH is as awesome as ever, Alan Watts brings to mind the mental game- which this rider appears to be strong at
  • 2 0
 Best of luck getting that school business wrapped up n stay healthy for a full campaign in 21!
  • 2 0
 Dammit that was well done
  • 1 0
 Cant wait to see her stepping into the elite field!
  • 2 4
 That's the first british dude voice over I heard that actually said something sensible
  • 3 0
 Can't Trump that comment...!

Post a Comment



