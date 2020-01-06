Pinkbike.com
Log in
Register New User
Login
Fantasy
DH
Enduro
XC
Crankworx
Home
Travel
Photo
Video
BuySell
Product
Forum
Places
TRAILFORKS
Overview
Bike Shops
Bike Clubs
Bike Guides
Shuttle Services
Trail Associations
SHOP
Video: Highlights from Vali Höll's 2019 Season
Jan 6, 2020
by
Sarah Moore
Follow
Following
Tweet
Add to Favorites
You must login to Pinkbike.
Don't have an account?
Sign up
Join Pinkbike
Login
Been again an amazing season. To be able to ride over the globe and meet so many cool people is unreal! Bring on 2020.
—
Vali Höll
Merci for the clips boys!
@filmsmithmedia
@bjoernhunger
@aaronlarocque
Posted In:
Racing and Events
Videos
Vali Holl
DH Racing
World Cup DH
Tweet
Add to Favorites
Must Read This Week
[Updated] Jolanda Neff to Take 3 Month Break to Recover From Crash
92537 views
Must Watch: Danny MacAskill's Mindblowing Gym Workout in 'Gymnasium'
69943 views
First Look: YT's 2020 Lineup
66604 views
[Updated] Race Rumours Recap: A Run Down of the Holiday Silly Season
62035 views
Pinkbike Poll: Would You Rather Be Over-Biked or Under-Biked?
57930 views
[Updated] Seagraves Post Videos on Canyon Bikes
53417 views
Bernard Kerr Refused Entry to Anaheim 1 SX Race
52374 views
Field Test: Affordable Trail Bikes - Canyon Spectral AL vs Ibis Ripmo AF
50247 views
12 Comments
Score
Time
Who Faved
12
0
mybaben
(Jan 6, 2020 at 17:07)
WOW, throwing down the Alan Watts soundtrack huh? Impressive.
[Reply]
1
0
sourdiesel
(Jan 6, 2020 at 17:24)
AW track makes sense to me for riding vid, focus on task at hand and release the chatter
[Reply]
1
0
slayerdegnar
(2 hours ago)
Not sure if it fits in with this video imo...
[Reply]
10
0
JohnnyVV
(3 days ago)
Should shake up the elites a bit. Bet we see her on at least 3 WC podiums this year.
[Reply]
4
0
harmar
(2 days ago)
While course marshaling three days at Snowshoe WC I had a chance to watch all the riders go through their processes of figuring out that track. I hung out at the rock garden entrance just before the drops of the Wild Zone. I saw the intensity and focus of Vali and I'm pretty sure she's gonna crush a lot of tracks this year as an elite. She was wide eyed and engaged the whole time. Mentally she seems on the right track and she rides in a position of strength and confidence. Watching this video you also see she isn't afraid to charge!
[Reply]
2
0
pressurecooker
(2 days ago)
Such a sick edit. Cant wait to watch the women's racing this year! I love it every year and am just as excited for this years competition as ever.
[Reply]
1
0
RobertGrainier
(1 days ago)
Definitely looking forward to watching Vali Holl In 2020, another reason DH is as awesome as ever, Alan Watts brings to mind the mental game- which this rider appears to be strong at
[Reply]
2
0
endlessblockades
(3 days ago)
Best of luck getting that school business wrapped up n stay healthy for a full campaign in 21!
[Reply]
2
0
blackapturphoto
(3 days ago)
Dammit that was well done
[Reply]
1
0
MindPatterns
(2 days ago)
Cant wait to see her stepping into the elite field!
[Reply]
2
4
Coldspringer
(2 days ago)
That's the first british dude voice over I heard that actually said something sensible
[Reply]
3
0
betsie
(2 days ago)
Can't Trump that comment...!
[Reply]
Post a Comment
Login
or
Sign Up
About Us
Contacts
FAQ
Terms of Use
Privacy Policy
Sign Up!
Advertise
Advertising
Cool Features
Submit a Story to Pinkbike
Friend Finder
Users Online
RSS
Pinkbike RSS Feed
Pinkbike Twitter
Pinkbike Facebook
Pinkbike Youtube
Copyright © 2000 - 2020. Pinkbike.com. All rights reserved.
dv56 0.007965
Mobile Version of Website
12 Comments
Post a Comment