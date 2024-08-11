Video: Highlights from Vero Sandler & Sam Hodgson's 2024 Backyard Battle Stop 1

2024 Backyard Battle Series: Stop 1 Official Highlights

Veronique Sandler and Sam Hodgson build the ultimate freeride backyard playground

When we were building this course, some of the main inspiration came from some of our favourite riders, taking parts of their riding and unique styles to create features that would max out the potential of how it can be ridden — Sam Hodgson

This has been our first ever event with a lot of learning and challenges along the way, we spent so much time in the machines and on the tools, we put everything we had into this course, and it was so worth it — Veronique Sandler

Tap into 7-minutes of fast-paced freeride entertainment as the first highlights edit from the 2024 Backyard Battle series hits the Monster Energy YouTube. Nestled in the Welsh countryside, Vero Sandler and Sam Hodgson’s very own dream yard makes its grand debut whilst playing host to over 40 riders who showed up to ride the freshly completed course, thriving on the non-competitive vibe that put a focus on creativity and progression.Over 3 months of non-stop building and preparation went into creating the mammoth sized course, with many hours spent shifting tons of dirt and constructing some of the largest wooden takeoffs ever seen in freeride.The edit features a lineup of some of the best in the MTB freeride and slopestyle game right now - Sam Hodgson, Vero Sandler, Paul Couderc, Elias Ruso, Daniel Ruso, Sam Reynolds, Lukas Schafer, Casey Brown, Tim Bringer, Edgar Briole, Tomas Lemoine, Louis Reboul, Talus Turk, Vinny Armstrong, and many more brought the bangers and all the style