Powered by Outside

Video: Highlights - iXS International Rookies Championships in Schladming

Oct 27, 2025
by Racement  


Perfect conditions, a world-famous location with a legendary track, 300 athletes from 32 nations, and prestigious titles - all this made the iXS International Rookies Championships one of the absolute highlights for young talents in downhill racing.

For ten years now, a special race within the iXS series has been the unofficial world championship for the next generation. Here, the U11 to U17 classes are given a stage that offers a real glimpse into the future. Because the IRC is not only about a first major international competition, but also about prestigious titles that shape the careers of the greatest talents at an early stage.


photo

ixsdownhillcup.com | Facebook | Instagram


photo


MENTIONS: @ixsmtb / @Racement

Posted In:
Racing and Events Videos DH Racing


Author Info:
Racement avatar

Member since Jun 19, 2013
241 articles
Report
Must Read This Week
Adolf Silva Confirms Serious Spinal Injury After Rampage Finals Crash - Fundraiser Launched
167809 views
Review: Maxxis' New Dissector Tire is Fast & Versatile
46563 views
5 Things We Learned From the 2025 Red Bull Rampage
46390 views
Rivian Spinoff Introduces ‘Transcendent Mobility’ Urban eMTB
44405 views
Matt Beer's 15 Tips for Mountain Biking in Wet & Cold Weather
44369 views
Revel Bikes Unveils Titanium Full Suspension Prototype
40221 views
Check Out: Clean Water, Flat Pedals, a 3/4 Helmet & Fox Pads
33478 views
SRAM Files Patent for Adjustable Air-Based Rebound Damper
32513 views

0 Comments







Copyright © 2000 - 2025. Pinkbike.com. All rights reserved.
dv65 0.012458
Mobile Version of Website