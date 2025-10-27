Video: Highlights - iXS International Rookies Championships in Schladming

Perfect conditions, a world-famous location with a legendary track, 300 athletes from 32 nations, and prestigious titles - all this made the iXS International Rookies Championships one of the absolute highlights for young talents in downhill racing.For ten years now, a special race within the iXS series has been the unofficial world championship for the next generation. Here, the U11 to U17 classes are given a stage that offers a real glimpse into the future. Because the IRC is not only about a first major international competition, but also about prestigious titles that shape the careers of the greatest talents at an early stage.