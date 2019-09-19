Video: Extended Highlights - Joyride 2019

The 2019 Crankworx FMBA Slopestyle World Championship reached a dramatic climax at the iconic Red Bull Joyride in Whistler, Canada.



In what might have been one of the most emotional moments in Slopestyle mountain bike history, Emil Johansson (SWE) stepped up to the top of the podium at the biggest contest is the discipline, Red Bull Joyride at Crankworx Whistler, Canada.



Brett Rheeder threw down a flawless second run, bringing in the loudest cheers of the day from the 30,000+ crowd that descended on Whistler to watch it all go down. And while the Triple Crown evaded him this year, Brett Rheeder does walk away with the overall Crankworx FMBA Slopestyle World Championship title from the points he amassed over the course of the season. This is the fourth time he’s won the Crankworx overall! — Red Bull