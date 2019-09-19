Video: Extended Highlights - Joyride 2019

Sep 19, 2019
by Ed Spratt  

bigquotesThe 2019 Crankworx FMBA Slopestyle World Championship reached a dramatic climax at the iconic Red Bull Joyride in Whistler, Canada.

In what might have been one of the most emotional moments in Slopestyle mountain bike history, Emil Johansson (SWE) stepped up to the top of the podium at the biggest contest is the discipline, Red Bull Joyride at Crankworx Whistler, Canada.

Brett Rheeder threw down a flawless second run, bringing in the loudest cheers of the day from the 30,000+ crowd that descended on Whistler to watch it all go down. And while the Triple Crown evaded him this year, Brett Rheeder does walk away with the overall Crankworx FMBA Slopestyle World Championship title from the points he amassed over the course of the season. This is the fourth time he’s won the Crankworx overall! Red Bull


Posted In:
Videos Red Bull Slopestyle


Must Read This Week
Bike Check: Gee Atherton's Prototype 9.0 Mullet Bike Used & Abused
58218 views
Review: Marzocchi's New Bomber Z2 Fork is Impressive & Affordable
50335 views
Quiz: Can You Guess These Races From Their Results?
46978 views
Video: Gee Atherton VS Mike Levy - Humbled
46263 views
Must Watch: Fabio Wibmer Raises the Bar for Street Trials
45550 views
Final Results: Hardline 2019
41527 views
Bike Evolution: Rocky Mountain's Slayer from 2001 to Today
34012 views
Review: Radon Slide Trail 10.0
33622 views

1 Comment

  • 1 0
 Why is Fedko the thumbnail?

Post a Comment



Copyright © 2000 - 2019. Pinkbike.com. All rights reserved.
dv65 0.016046
Mobile Version of Website