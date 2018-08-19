Pinkbike.com
Video Highlights: Slopestyle - Crankworx Whistler 2018
Aug 19, 2018
by
Pinkbike Originals
The biggest show of them all kicked off and the biggest two players in the game showed up and laid it down. Catch the Pinkbike highlights here.
4 Comments
Score
Time
+ 1
fade-to-black
(5 mins ago)
Anyone else that saw the even live think it’s starting to loose the true atmosphere of the event? Bag checks like a night club, huge vip section taking up so much space that’s not even full, crowds pushed into smaller areas and the crowd didn’t seem as as rowdy and hype as previous years?
[Reply]
+ 1
me2menow
(4 mins ago)
The progression is progressing
[Reply]
+ 1
Archer-Brandon
(30 mins ago)
What’s next? Fanny pack slope style. It’s the only logical next step.
[Reply]
+ 1
Dustfarter
(8 mins ago)
Slopeduro is next.
[Reply]
