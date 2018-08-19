VIDEOS

Video Highlights: Slopestyle - Crankworx Whistler 2018

Aug 19, 2018
by Pinkbike Originals  

The biggest show of them all kicked off and the biggest two players in the game showed up and laid it down. Catch the Pinkbike highlights here.


MENTIONS: @pinkbikeoriginals / @officialcrankworx


Must Read This Week
Final Results: EWS Whistler 2018
91115 views
Forbidden Bike Company's High Pivot Trail Bike - Crankworx Whistler 2018
53802 views
Sam Hill's Prototype Nukeproof DH Bike - Crankworx Whistler 2018
45145 views
Review: Norco's Aurum HSP1 29 is a High-Pivot Speed Demon
43051 views
Results: Garbanzo DH - Crankworx Whistler 2018
41490 views
Riding Troy Brosnan's World Cup DH Bike - Crankworx Whistler 2018
40849 views
Where's the New XTR? 8 Questions With Nick Murdick, Shimano MTB Product Manager
39655 views
Free Premiere: Alchemy 3 - Full Movie
36028 views

4 Comments

  • + 1
 Anyone else that saw the even live think it’s starting to loose the true atmosphere of the event? Bag checks like a night club, huge vip section taking up so much space that’s not even full, crowds pushed into smaller areas and the crowd didn’t seem as as rowdy and hype as previous years?
  • + 1
 The progression is progressing
  • + 1
 What’s next? Fanny pack slope style. It’s the only logical next step.
  • + 1
 Slopeduro is next.

Post a Comment



Copyright © 2000 - 2018. Pinkbike.com. All rights reserved.
dv65 0.022003
Mobile Version of Website